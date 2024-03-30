OMG Network (OMG) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $157.12 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00026059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001476 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

