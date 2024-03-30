Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HARP. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 21,397,205 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $492,135,715.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

