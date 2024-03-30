Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.61. 6,587,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

