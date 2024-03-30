O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,756. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $821.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,072.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $989.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

