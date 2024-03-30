O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,235.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,072.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $989.80. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $821.61 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

