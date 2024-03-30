Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 18,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Further Reading

