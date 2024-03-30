Orion (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Orion in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47. Orion has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Orion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 669,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

