Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 70.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

