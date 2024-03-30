Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $112.40 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

