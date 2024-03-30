Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUSW) Trading 6.9% Higher

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSW – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,559,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,917% from the average session volume of 38,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Oxus Acquisition Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

