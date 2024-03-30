Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.70. 297,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.