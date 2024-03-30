Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 297,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.