Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.54. 22,986,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 71,018,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.70, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

