Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$6.18 on Friday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.64.

Get Patriot Battery Metals alerts:

About Patriot Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.