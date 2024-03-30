Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 517,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$6.18 on Friday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.64.
About Patriot Battery Metals
