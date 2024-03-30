Patron Partners LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.