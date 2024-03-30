Patron Partners LLC Acquires 558 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

