Patron Partners LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.76 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.95 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

