Patron Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

