Patron Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

