Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Patron Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,627.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,586.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,318.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

