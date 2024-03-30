Patron Partners LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $518.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.06. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

