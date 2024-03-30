Patron Partners LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $206.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

