Patron Partners LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 428,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,092,000 after buying an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $161.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.