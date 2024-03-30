Patron Partners LLC Purchases 38 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $281.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

