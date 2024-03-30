Patron Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $300.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $305.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

