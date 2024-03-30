Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Trimmed by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PAYX opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.
In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
