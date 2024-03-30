Payoneer Global’s (PAYO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.71.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Payoneer Global news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,105 shares of company stock worth $3,744,909 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after buying an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

