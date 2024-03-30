PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.31.

PENN stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 271,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

