PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for about 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PCG opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

