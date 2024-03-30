PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Declares Dividend of $0.38 (NYSEARCA:PSH)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3816 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSH opened at $50.70 on Friday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

