Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

