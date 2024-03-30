Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

PSX stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.34. 3,177,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

