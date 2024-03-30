PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42. 12,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.