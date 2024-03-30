PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42. 12,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
