Piper Sandler Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $275.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

VRTS opened at $247.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.51. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.07.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

