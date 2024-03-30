Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.18

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.18 and traded as low as C$11.51. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 52,948 shares changing hands.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of C$25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. Analysts forecast that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.5684364 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
