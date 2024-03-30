PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PSTNY opened at $1.40 on Friday. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

