PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
PostNL Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PSTNY opened at $1.40 on Friday. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
About PostNL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PostNL
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.