PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,900 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 2,172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,299.0 days.

PostNL Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. PostNL has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

About PostNL

Read More

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

