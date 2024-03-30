PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

