PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PowerSchool Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE PWSC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.
