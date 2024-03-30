PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PowerSchool by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PowerSchool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after buying an additional 580,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

