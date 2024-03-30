PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Shivani Stumpf Sells 903 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) insider Shivani Stumpf sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $18,845.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.9 %

PWSC opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 380,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PowerSchool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.