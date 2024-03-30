Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

