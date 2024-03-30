Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,499 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,275.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,065.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

