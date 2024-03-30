Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,188 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after acquiring an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after buying an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

