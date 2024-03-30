Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,552 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

