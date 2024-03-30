Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,782,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $317.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $319.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

