Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $368,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $57.13 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.