Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

