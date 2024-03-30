Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

