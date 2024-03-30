Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 148.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMQ stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

