Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.0 %

FIS opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

